SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday night.
The fire was reported to be in the 1600 block of W. Glenn Ave. According to the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union Facebook page, crews responded at about 9:40 p.m. and found smoke and flames showing.
Responders found the fire on the inside and attacked the flames. At least one back up line was pulled.
The fire was reported to be knocked minutes later. The house was full of smoke at that time with a small fire still burning. A large amount of smoke was still pushing out.
A fan was being used before 9:50 p.m. for ventilation. The fire was believed to be fully extinguished before 10 p.m.
WAND News is working to learn more about this developing story.
