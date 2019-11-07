MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A large fire at a Mattoon business drew a response from firefighters Thursday night.
Mattoon crews said they were called at 8:40 p.m. to Superior Service Company (SSC) Business Services, located at Piatt Avenue and North 13th St., and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. One firefighter called the fire 'intense' in an interview with WAND-TV.
They said there were heavy flames coming from the second floor that they couldn't directly access, forcing them to use a "surround and drown" technique to attack them. The fire might have started on the second floor, but firefighters said they weren't sure.
Propane tanks were blowing up inside of the business, firefighters said, and that there were cleaning chemicals inside.
There were no injuries.