SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded Monday evening to a Springfield structure fire.
Responders with the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union on Facebook said the fire is at a building in the 2500 block of Empowerment Road. The initial report was for a dryer on fire.
An attack line was used to attack fire on the inside of the structure.
Residents have been evacuating the building.
The fire was reported to be out after 6:10 p.m. Monday. A light haze was reported after that time on the building's third floor.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
