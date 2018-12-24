DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after an abandoned home caught fire.
At 1405 N. Monroe St. around 9 P.M. Monday fire fighters responded to a structure fire call. Fire fighters arrived to the scene shortly after. We are told the house is abandoned, with no owner on record.
The home currently has no gas or power. The fire chief said this usually means this is an arson. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found spot fires in the building.
Neighbors in the area said they were outside putting presents in their car when they started smelling smoke. They called 911 after the smell became strong and they saw smoke coming out of the front window of the house.
Investigators were heading to the scene to find the cause of the fire.
We will update this story as we receive more information.