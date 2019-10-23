DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A couple of buildings may be demolished soon in Danville.
Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said a meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the possible demolition of 29 structures, but that does not include the ones that would be demolished by the city.
"There is going to be a total of $280,000 spent to demolish those properties," said Carpenter.
This is all thanks to a Community Block Grant Danville received.
"There's some vacant structures, (and) some that are practically collapsed. Maybe one or two have been burnt," said Carpenter.
He said these properties stretch as far west from Harmen Street and to the 2600 block of Main Street.
"This is just for community improvement. We have a list of roughly 200 vacant structures that need to come down," said Carpenter.
He said this list has been in the works for the past four years, but the council will make the final decision on Nov. 5.