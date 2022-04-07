(WAND)- The Golden Apple Scholars program is now accepting student applications.
High school seniors, and college freshmen and sophomore students are eligible to apply.
The Golden Apple’s Scholars program is designed to build a pipeline of highly effective teachers to help address the teacher shortage crisis. The program provides tuition assistance, classroom teaching experience, job placement support, and mentoring throughout every step of someone’s journey to become a full-time teacher.
Applications are open until April 15, and those interested can apply at Goldenapple.org.
