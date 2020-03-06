URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A University of Illinois student has been charged with arson and criminal damage to a government property. Police say the student used a blowtorch to damage a UI building.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar told the News-Gazette, the UI police arrested Ethan Dye, 20 around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
According to the police report, a security guard saw a man in an area outside the building where he should not have been and alerted police. The security guard believed the man had a blowtorch.
Police arrested Dye near the College of Engineering Lab Annex, 1013 Western Ave., U. At the building police found broken glass and burn marks.
Dye said he was stressed and used the blowtorch as a way to relieve his stress.
If found guilty Dye could face three to seven years in prison.