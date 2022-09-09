Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Sen. Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is working with Sen. John Cornyn, (R) Texas, on a bipartisan measure that would allow those crushed by student loan debt to file for bankruptcy. Under current law student loans are not discharged when an individual files for bankruptcy.
“Discharging student loans in bankruptcy should be allowed,” Durbin told WAND News. “Unfortunately, many of the students carry this debt for a lifetime. So, I would change the bankruptcy code and give people the opportunity to escape those student debts just as they can escape a mortgage.”
Recent executive action by President Biden allows for forgiveness of $10,000 to $20,000 of debt. An amount view by many as being too small.
Senator Durbin does not expect the measure to be passed this year.
