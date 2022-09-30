DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Back in August, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a Student Debt Relief Plan.
"Here's what my administration is going to do. Is provide more breathing room for people so they have less burden by student debt," said President Joe Biden.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, an online application will be available in October 2022 for borrowers. While a set date has not been announced, you can visit the Department's website and sign up for subscriptions, and receive a notification when the application is open.
"What we've been advising borrowers to do is to log back in the FSA, the Federal Student Aid website where they filed their FAFSA. Log back in and make sure all of their contact information is up to date," said Stacey Hubbard, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid at Millikin University.
"Check if your eligible. Make sure you have a federal direct loan.," said Melissa Byrne, Founder of The 45 Million.
According to the Federal Student Aid website, if you have any of these loans listed your eligible for forgiveness. While borrowers may be eager to apply for the forgiveness.
"Kind of twiddling our thumbs right now, waiting cause we just want the application," said Byrne.
There's been multiple reports of scammers are already preying on vulnerable people.
"Already we're seeing scammers reach out to people, offering student loan forgiveness quickly with lots of benefits for a fee," said Jessica Tharp, President and CEO of BBB.
The Department of Education will never ask for money, making that an immediate red flag.
"You'll also see very legitimate websites. You can't trust the first couple of results necessarily unless they end in '.GOV'," said Tharp.
Ensuring your information is safe and updated are vital steps to prepare for what is ahead.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.