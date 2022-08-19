CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals can apply for student loan repayment assistance through a new state-funded program.
According to a news release, the Community Based Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is a joint effort from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Services mental health division.
The program was originally signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2019, but was not funded at that time due to budget constraints.
It is now funded with revenue from the state's cannabis program, the news release said. The program has received up to $5 million in funding for the 2023 fiscal year.
IDHS Secretary Grace Hou released the following statement: “The shortage of Illinois community-based behavioral workers creates significant disparities in access to mental health and substance abuse services."
“The goal of this program is to help recruit and retain professionals to provide these critically needed services," Hou said, "and we are pleased to partner with ISAC for their expertise in delivering grant, scholarship, and repayment programs."
To learn more about eligibility and how to apply for assistance, contact the ISAC call center at (800) 899-ISAC (4722), email isac.studentservices@illinois.gov or visit https://www.isac.org/CommunityBehavioralHealth.
