TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A student minister and sports coach in Taylorville has been arrested and charged with grooming children.
Taylorville Police Department started an investigation last week into alleged misconduct of a student minister at Taylorville Christian Church and an athletic director at Vision Way Christian School in Taylorville as well as an assistant football coach at Taylorville High School and the Taylorville Junior Football League seventh grade team.
On Friday Zachary Crowley was charged with two counts of Grooming.
Police define grooming as knowingly using a computer and/or internet service, to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child and or their guardian, to commit a sex offense or engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child.
Police said multiple parents have come forward outside of Taylorville with similar stories, and the investigation is being ran jointly with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the Christian County States Attorney’s Office.
The investigation is in its early stages, and police are working with the district attorney's office as they go forward.
Crowley's bond is set at $250,000.
