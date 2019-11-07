URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for two men who robbed a student on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana Thursday.
UI Police issued a safety notice saying around 12:45 a.m. a man walking on the South Quadrangle in the 1400 block of West Gregory Dr. was attacked and robbed.
The men hit him in the face and took his cellphone. He was not seriously hurt.
Both muggers were about 6 feet tall and skinny and had bandanas covering their faces and the hoods of their sweatshirts pulled up over their heads.
If you have any information on this robbery, call UI police at 217-333-1216.