PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Community Unit School District No. 10 student was taken into custody on Thursday after being found with a loaded gun in the high school.
In a release from Superintendent Cliff McClure, the district was made aware of a loaded handgun while investigating a “disciplinary issue between two high school students.” As a precaution, the high school was placed on lock down until the situation was deemed safe for students to be released.
The student in question was taken into custody by the Paxton Police Department and the incident is under investigation.
While the district says all students are safe and no injuries are threats were reported, McClure is urging parents to talk with their children about school safety and is encouraging all students to report any known threats they may see or hear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.