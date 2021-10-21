DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A student was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a Decatur Public Schools bus.
DPS officials said the student needed evaluation for minor injuries after the crash at South 20th Street and East Wood Street in Decatur. There were eight students on the bus.
All parents and guardians were immediately contacted after the crash, DPS spokesperson Denise Swarthout said.
Following the crash, another bus responded to the area to take the remaining students home.
WAND News is still working to learn more details about what happened in this crash.
