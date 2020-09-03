MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A Mt. Zion high student tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.
Superintendent Dr. Travis R. Roundcount said a student who was at Mt. Zion High School on Monday tested positive. Roundcount made this information public in a Thursday letter to the district family.
The district began coordinating with the Macon County Health Department after learning about the positive case. It worked to determine if students or staff need to quarantine for 14 days and will conduct a deep cleaning of areas affected by the possible exposure on Thursday evening.
Students and staff who are sick with COVID-like symptoms will be placed in a separate supervised area that is away from others until they can be sent home.
District rules require students and staff to wear masks at all times. Roundcount said officials are sanitizing high-touch surfaces frequently. Plush toys that can't be properly or frequently disinfected have been removed.
In Roundcount's words, the following guidelines are in place for students:
- Students are taught the importance of face coverings, social distancing, and proper handwashing
- Students are discouraged from sharing personal items, e.g., water bottles
- Students are learning new ways to greet each other without touching
- Students are reminded to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and to cover coughs and sneezes
- Students will be taught to wash their hands frequently and properly, following CDC guidelines on handwashing
"As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms," Roundcount said. "Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately. If your child has had close contact with a known case of COVID-19, keep the child at home and notify your primary healthcare provider, school, and your local health department.
We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families. For any questions or concerns, please contact us."
Mt. Zion schools are expected to be open again on Friday, Sept. 4.
