TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Student volunteers from Northern Michigan University are conducting a survey on the needs of neighborhoods affected by the December 1 tornado.
The students are gathering information for Missions of Taylorville and the City of Taylorville by knocking on doors, asking questions and distributing forms.
“We’re hearing a lot of stories where nobody’s really been able to help them or their insurance screwed them over,” said Nate Ball. “A lot of people also seem to be waiting on insurance to know what they cover.”
“We’ve been hearing of a lot of roof damage and siding damage,” said volunteer Courtney Steinhoff.
The students, who are volunteering on their spring break, are members of a Christian outreach organization called Relevant. Over the years, the group has helped with recovery efforts from other disasters. Ball said he has been impressed by the efforts underway in Taylorville.
“They’re the kindest people I’ve met, I guess,” Ball said. “I’ve never seen this kind of response to a disaster. Even those who need help will say ‘Go help him. He needs it more.’”
Some homeowners have also shared stories of survival.
“We’ve heard quite a few interesting stories,” said volunteer Silas Pelkie. “One of the stories we’ve heard is that someone’s dog woke them up before the storm came, and that saved their life.”
The team plans to remain in Taylorville through the week.