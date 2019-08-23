DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – First-year students were again welcomed to Millikin University with the school’s 2019 Day of Action.
Service groups split into two units began community work in the Decatur area, with the first running from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the second from 10 a.m. to noon. The Day of Action is part of the school’s traditional New Student Welcome Week, which runs from Aug. 20-25, 2019.
In the past, students have gone to places such as the Good Samaritan Inn, Decatur Family YMCA, Northeast Community Fund and Macon County Fairgrounds to help out.
“Day of Action is a special time for our first-year students and an integral part of Millikin's New Student Welcome Week," said Millikin President Dr. Patrick E. White. "In the Day of Action, Millikin's students engage in volunteer projects with Decatur non-profits, schools and social service agencies. Through this Performance Learning, which lies at the heart of a Millikin education, we advance our mission goal of helping students to become democratic citizens in a global environment."
The event is also meant to teach students what the school expects from them in a college environment and how to pursue community engagement.
The full Welcome Week schedule for 2019 is available in a PDF document attached to this story.