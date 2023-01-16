CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington said anniversaries are the perfect time to reflect on the past.
"It's a moment to reflect. To remind us of the values that that person gives and to remind us to live into the value all year long," said Washington.
Many are remembering and honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this day. Modern-day activists such as Washington, are continuing King's mission. Washington was in the 3rd grade when King was assassinated. He says from then on, he was inspired to continue to keep the dream alive.
"Every generation has its opportunities to do the work. To leave the planet better than they found it. Dr. King's vision was about humanity and the work around how we can become a beloved community," said Washington.
The University of Illinois is hosting several events from January 15 through 28 to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This allows for community members and students to remember King's legacy.
"It does have a lot to do with commemoration. As well as the reminder of significant figures out there who have fought for our present liberties. Not only in his work in community service but as well as civil rights," said Dulf Vincent Genis, a student at U of I.
To find out more about the University's events dedicated to MLK, visit here.
