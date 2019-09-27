DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday 4th graders from Dennis Lab School in Decatur painted the town gold to bring awareness to pediatric cancer.
The "Drive Cancer Away" campaign was created by Brittany Acree's 4th grade class at Dennis Lab School. She explained, Savannah Redding presented to her class about pediatric cancer and talked about her friend Tanner Gillen, who passed away from pedantic cancer. Redding challenged the students to raise awareness.
"She gave a lot of crazy facts like only 4% goes to pediatric cancer research," she said. "The kids were so shocked and wanted to do something about it."
The students brain stormed ways they could raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and decided to use window paint to paint gold ribbons on the backs of cars to raise awareness and drive cancer away.
"The fact that they can state about ten facts about pediatric cancer is so crazy to me," she said. "It just melts your heart to know how excited they are."
The students plan to continue to show their support and raise awareness, there is a class going around tying ribbons to trees, placing yard signs and setting out rocks with gold ribbons. Acree said they hope to paint Decatur gold every September to raise awareness.