CHANDLERVILLE, Ill. (WAN) - It was skate week in P.E. class at A-C Central Elementary School in Chandlerville.
Fourth graders Parker Pickford, Bentley Hutchison, Tucker Sandig, and Noah Stremsterfer got an idea during recess to build Kindergartner Beau Griffin a "skating chair".
"We thought hey, we want him to be able to enjoy skate week," said 4th grader Tucker Sandig.
The young students designed and built the skate chair from the school's recently purchased Omagle's Building set.
"It gave us all pride and we all worked together."
The sweet gesture captures the heart of Beau's mom, who also is her son's aid during school hours. She told WAND News, she saw the chair while walking through the gym and was overwhelmed when she found out the students made it for her son.
"I thought, oh gosh, these little 4th graders just stepped out of themselves to help someone in need," said Alaina Griffin.
Beau was born with gray matter heterotopia. His mother explained it affects Beau's large and fine motor skills.
"I've always been a little afraid or on the defense of what are they (students) going to say or what they will do. But, they've always exceeded my expectations and have been so kind."
While Beau can't physically use the chair, to Principal Ashley Trueblood it was the thought that counted. She was thrilled to see her students wanting to include another student.
"Every day they impress me more and more and what they want to do for each other. This makes me prouder than any test score," she said.
