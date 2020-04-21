CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has announced a relief fund for students experiencing hardship during the pandemic.
The supplemental relief fund is called the Illinois CARES: COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund. It is part of the U of I System's "Students FIRST: COVID-19 Emergency Fund" initiative, which was announced earlier in April.
All students are eligible to request emergency funding beginning immediately. U of I officials said the fund can help with tuition, housing and other costs for undergraduate and graduate students dealing with shortfalls related to the virus. It applies to current needs and needs for the upcoming academic year.
The federal CARES Act, the university and contributions from donors and friends are funding the program.
“Over the course of more than 150 years, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has grown to become synonymous with a world-class education,” said Chancellor Robert Jones. “We are at a juncture where, through no fault of their own, some of these incredible students may find additional financial hurdles in their pursuit of an Illinois education.”
Anyone who wants to contribute to the fund can click here.