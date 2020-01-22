ILLINOIS (WAND) – Students who are eligible to vote can be excused from school to do so under a new Illinois law.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed the legislation Wednesday, which a press release from his office said gives students a two-hour window to be excused for voting in a primary, general, special or other election at which propositions are submitted to an Illinois popular vote. Each school is allowed to specify the hours when students can be excused to vote.
The release said students from Thornton Fractional North High School and Thornton Fractional South High School approached Sen. Elgie Sims with the idea. He worked with Rep. Nick Smith and the General Assembly to ensure its passage.
“With this new law, our voting-eligible young people will have the freedom to fit voting into their school day without fear of repercussion for engaging in the very civic education we should all be proud to encourage,” Pritzker said. “The young people who advocated for this legislation recognized how important it is not only to vote, but to make the act of voting as accessible for all who can vote as possible.”
Sims agreed with Pritzker about the importance of the new law.
“The advocacy of the students in my district convinced me I had to sponsor this legislation, and their passion helped get it over the finish line,” said Sims. “Signing this plan into law broke down a barrier that has long made it difficult for them and other students throughout the state to vote. Hopefully, this new law will excite Illinois students and encourage them to take their civic duty as voters seriously.”