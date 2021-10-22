DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, students from all Macon and Piatt County schools were invited to come together to help find solutions to end violence in the community.
Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program Inc. hosted a Youth Summit at the Salvation Army on Friday morning. Dr. Jarmese Sherrod said the goal of the summit was to bring students, law enforcement and community leaders to the table to come up with solutions.
"We want to make solutions that are going to be sustainable for years to come, so we have to bring all of the key stakeholders to the table," Sherrod said.
Law enforcement officers from Macon and Piatt County joined in the summit.
Brandon Kondritz, a senior at Mt. Zion High School and the co-chair for the youth violence prevention team, said it's encouraging when community leaders want to hear student voices.
"Youth need that voice in our community, they are going to be the future, they are going to be the one's who are going to be out there making change," Kondritz said.
Jill Reedy, assistant regional superintendent for the Macon/Piatt Regional Office of Education, said often times students are left out of the conversations.
"Often we have adults around the table talking about students, but often we don't bring them to the table with us and they often have many solutions that we don't think about," she shared.
S.I.M.P. Inc has upcoming events. On Nov. 13, the Violence Prevention Lion and law enforcement officers will be at the Children's Museum of Illinois from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. promoting unity in the community. On Nov. 21, the organization will host a Thanksgiving Meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Inn.
