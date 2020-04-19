ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WAND) - A suburban student has died, likely as a result of complications of COVID-19, school officials in Arlington Heights said Saturday.
Arlington Heights District 214 Superintendent Dr. David Schuler confirmed the student's death in a letter sent to parents.
“It is my unfortunate responsibility to inform you of the passing of one of our students this week, likely due to complications related to COVID-19,” Schuler said in the email.
The district has yet to release the student's name, age or school.
Schuler also said another student is currently being treated in an area intensive care unit for the virus.
“We will continue to move forward to see the sunrise again one day, however this week in our district is marked by pain and sadness,” Schuler said. “My family’s thoughts and prayers are with these families and all members of our district’s school community during this global pandemic.”
Illinois recently shut down in-person learning for the rest of the school year.Schools in the state will continue with e-learning the rest of the school year.