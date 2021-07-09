(WAND) - Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors. It is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
"Safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority," the CDC's guidance says, and encourages a return to the classroom even if not all prevention measures can be taken.
For example, the CDC guidance recommends students keep a physical distance of three feet from one another while in the classroom. But Sauber-Schatz said that if doing so is not possible, "that shouldn't keep any kids out of the classroom."
The new guidance for teachers and students mirrors the CDC's previous guidance for fully vaccinated adults: no masks needed when indoors.
"Science completely supports that," said Mark Williams, dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. "The vaccines are very effective in preventing infections, and if there is a breakthrough infection, it would not result in serious illness or hospitalization."
However, vaccines are only available for people ages 12 and up — leaving a large proportion of school-age children unprotected.
For unvaccinated students, the CDC continues to recommend "layers of protection," including masks, proper hand-washing and approaches such as weekly Covid-19 testing.
These additional layers of protection may be particularly important in areas of the country where the highly transmissible delta variant is spreading rapidly.
The agency's guidance is not a mandate. School districts and local governments have the authority to make their own decisions, including whether to implement universal mask-wearing or ditch the masks completely, even for unvaccinated students. Local officials will also be able to determine whether to require proof of vaccination for students old enough, and if so, how to accomplish that.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said it plans to fully adopt the guidance.
