DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, 7th graders at Dennis Lab School filled Thanksgiving boxes for local Veterans.
Teacher Sara Nave said for 8 years, she's worked with her students to put together projects that make a difference in the community. She told WAND News that Dennis Lab is a Project Based Learning School. While students learn the basics, like math, science, and reading, there is also a heavy emphasis on community outreach and turning ideas into reality.
"I'm trying to teach my students how to be pillars in the community."
Nave said her students came up with ideas to raise funds for their Veteran Thanksgiving baskets. They held a canned food drive, collected coins between the two Dennis Lab Schools, and sold yellow ribbons for $1.
"I presented to my students the question, what can we as middle schoolers do to show support for our veterans in our community? They came up with 3 amazing ideas, and those 3 ideas are what has got us to today."
The students raised more than $500 and collected 200 lbs. in canned goods for area veterans. Each box, filled with the Thanksgiving staples was worth more than $100.
"I hope that they feel happy and thankful," said Jenna Holman, a 7th grader.
Monday afternoon, the baskets were delivered to the VA clinic, where they will be given to local Veterans who need food and supplies. Nave said her students even made and put recipe books into the boxes.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.