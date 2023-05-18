DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Early Bird Kiwanis Club has been hosting fishing days for local students for a few years.
On Thursday, the lucky school was South Shores Elementary, who brought more than 25 students, ranging from 3rd to 6th grade, to the pond at Fairview Park. Many were accompanied by their parents or grandparents.
Any student who didn't have a parent or a grandparent with them was partnered up with a Kiwanis volunteer.
"If you watch the kids when they're fishing here, you can tell when somebody catches a fish because they're excited," said Herb Dreier, a volunteer with the Early Bird Kiwanis Club "A lot of these kids have never touched a fish or caught a fish before. So it's just a totally new experience."
Before the kids were able to fish, they got a lesson from Dreier on the basics of the process. Students were taught how to put bait on the hook, casting their fishing pole, and take the fish off the hook when they catch it.
"They taught me how to use a fishing rod without hurting anyone and how to put the fish back in the water," said Jaiyen, an 8-year-old.
The goal of the program is to help kids and their guardians learn how to fish so they can continue to do so in their free time. Dreier says with all of the lakes, ponds, and rivers in the area, its a great hobby for kids to get outdoors.
"It goes really well when the adults come out and help the kids fish, so that maybe they can all learn at one time," said Dreier. "Our hope is that the adults and the kids want to go out fishing again on their own without assistance and adopt fishing as one of their outdoor hobbies or activities."
