Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Those golden nuggets taste like chicken but they are plant based. High school students are getting first-hand knowledge and tastes from ADM research labs in Decatur.
ADM is showing students that a career in Agriculture Sciences can be fun and rewarding. The students are taking ag related classes and the Decatur based company is giving them an understanding of the many career opportunities that are available after college.
“We try to show how important ADM is to the food industry. It’s local. Why couldn’t a kid locally want to stay home and come work for ADM,” said Shawn Sprankle of the ADM Beverage Team. “Food sciences is an under appreciated division of ag and so ag is a big huge thing here.”
Several universities and colleges in Illinois offer agriculture related courses. Classes and degrees that could help these students land their first jobs.
