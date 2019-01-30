DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's students are helping make a difference in their community.
Students at French STEM Academy are stepping up and helping those in need. Located near Decatur's west side, French STEM is known for challenging students and preparing them for the future. In Tami Roberts sixth grade classroom, her method is to challenge her students to come up with a plan on how they can impact the community.
"The first year we made paintings and they delivered them to local patients at hospitals and nursing home residents," explains Mrs. Roberts, sixth grade teacher.
It wasn't until a couple of years ago, a group of 11 and 12 year olds decided to create an outdoor food pantry right off the school grounds. Mrs. Roberts says with the help of Caterpillar the students were able to build a food pantry and keep it stocked.
"They decided one of the things they needed in our community was to help hunger. The way they wanted to come up with a solution was build a food pantry," explains Mrs. Roberts.
Mrs. Roberts says students, faculty and staff have seen a need in the area. They watch community members fill the pantry, as well as take food. Mrs. Roberts says they have to fill the pantry at least every other day. Mrs. Roberts thinks her students are learning life skills by being apart of the project.
"One of the biggest life skills they can learn is treating other's with respect. We talk about it a lot and how we can pay it forward to other people," explains Mrs. Roberts.
For students like Realgen West, being apart of Mrs. Roberts class and working on the project is rewarding and impactfull.
"At any age you can make a change for anybody. You can make people happy," says West.
The pantry relies on donations. Mrs. Roberts says if community members want to help all they have to do is place a non-perishables in the pantry outside. The pantry is located in-between the corners of West Wood and West Main Streets along South Monroe Street.