MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois natives reacted to a recent shooting that happened in a college resident hall on Western Illinois University's campus.
Warrensburg native, Madison Butts recalled hearing what she thought was a firework Tuesday night in her Thompson dorm room. The freshman was in the middle of writing a geography paper. She noticed her roommate didn't react, so she got back to work, but right as she was starting the fire alarm went off.
"We headed out, but the RA's were telling us to stay in," said Butts. "People were saying there's a shooter, and someone got shot."
Once out of the dorm, Butts called her father, Jon Butts, who is also a professor at the university.
He recalled him and his wife being asleep when their daughter called. "When it happens where you are at and your daughters at and the lives affected you know it hits home," he said.
On another side of campus, freshman Madi Masross said she saw posts on Snapchat about the incident that happened at Thompson Hall. She said she texted her friends to find out what was going on, then got the alert from WIU.
"I was really terrified to be honest; I've never been in this situation."
Masross who is studying in the law enforcement program said she spent the rest of Tuesday evening contacting friends and family to ask if they were ok and to let them know she was ok.
Classes were canceled for students on Wednesday, but the university sent an email to students saying they would resume on Thursday.
