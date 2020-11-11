SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday, a group of Springfield High School students spent their day off raking yards for veterans.
The students wanted to find a way to give back to their community, so they decided to rake leaves at 20 different Springfield veteran homes.
Senior Katie Milhiser said she saw another community post about it, so she brought it to Springfield High School to see if students were interested in helping.
"I really thought it was a good way, especially in these times, is to bring joy to these veterans who would other wise be at home," Milhiser said.
Both of Milhiser's grandparents are veterans, so she wanted to show her appreciation to others in the community.
The group plans to go to Pawnee on Saturday to rake a yard for a veteran who lives there.
