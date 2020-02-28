SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -A Chatham high school senior could be on her way to the 2020 Olympics, and a local kindergarten class is helping cheer her on.
Megan VanBerkom started swimming when she was just eight years old. She said swimming became her passion, but never in her wildest dreams did she think she'd make it to the Olympics.
"When you start swimming, that's like your dream, basically," VanBerkom says. "I feel like that's every swimmer's dream out of their whole swimming career, so no, I never thought I'd get this far as a senior in high school."
This summer, VanBerkom has the opportunity to compete in the Olympic Trials.
"It was last summer, when I got the cut," VanBerkom said. "I was swimming the 400 and there's time sets for each of the trial cuts, so I went fast enough to get that cut. Now, I'll be going to Omaha in June. The top two in the trials go to the Olympics automatically."
When kids in Roxanne Gardner's kindergarten class found out a former student could be in the Olympics, they wanted to show their support.
"We were talking about the Pledge of Allegiance and the United States of America," Gardner said. "That led to a conversation about the Olympics this summer, and that led me to a conversation about Megan."
Gardner's students wrote VanBerkom a letter to encourage her.
"I'm so proud of Megan. We're all so proud of Megan," Gardner said. "I mean, she's a part of us. She was a student here at Ball."
In return, VanBerkom decided to thank the class in person.
"It was so cute. I read it, and I was just overwhelmed," VanBerkom said. "I thought it was crazy. I'm motivating kids even at this age level."
In the fall, VanBerkom will begin school at the University of Minnesota and compete on their swim team.