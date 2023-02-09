DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man is dead after a shooting just blocks from Millikin University.
Serron Pettis was getting ready for class Thursday morning, when he heard gunshots fired.
"The first shots we heard were a little after 10. I have a buddy who goes to class at 10 and a little bit after he left— that's when we started hearing the gunshots," Pettis, a senior at Millikin University, told WAND News.
He immediately checked in with his roommate, who had left minutes before.
"Let's text him and see if he made it to class, if he's ok. Then figure out what else is going on— how close is it to us? Should we stay inside," Pettis explained.
Police said just a block down the road, on the corner of Main and Haworth, Terrance Mitchell, 29, was shot and killed.
An unrelated 70-year-old woman was also hit by gunfire while inside a nearby residence. Her injuries were reported as non-life threatening.
The violence has left students shaken.
"I know actually two people that didn't want to go to class this morning because of what was going on, and actually it's not really new," Pettis added.
Councilman David Horn said he's been concerned about violence spilling over near campus throughout the last year.
"We want the city of Decatur where young people feel they are safe and secure and they can go to school without being harmed," Councilman Horn told WAND News.
He said the city is taking action to crack down, but believes more can be done in the Millikin Heights neighborhood.
"We have more cameras in place and I hope that is going to lead to arrests in this particular situation, but there's a need to do more," Councilman Horn added.
He's calling for more police presence in the area before any more lives are lost.
"Every shooting is one too many shootings in the city. We can do better and we will do better," Councilman Horn said.
As of Thursday evening, a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
