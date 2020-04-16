DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Students at Millikin University were unable to perform their spring production of "Some Enchanted Evening" because of COVID-19, but with the help of technology they were able to record the finale.
The students in "Some Enchanted Evening" shared their voice with the community through a YouTube video. With the help of Director Kevin Long, Music Director Beth Creighton, Choreographer Emily Long, senior at the university, the students were able to record a track of the finale to share.
"Being able to just bring it all together one last time, so that they (students) could see how amazing the show was going to be as well as sharing it with friends and family members," said Emily Long, senior.
The university said leaders of the production tossed around songs that might be usable for them and they landed on the finale since it had the most singing parts.
"We all worked really, really hard on it and luckily right before Spring Break we had blocked everything and it was all set so it's heartbreaking, especially for us seniors."
To watch the performance in full, click here.