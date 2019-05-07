SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Fourth-grade students from all three Ball-Chatham elementary schools worked to transform a 12-acre muddy lot into a native prairie.
Brian Hidden, wildlife biologist for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, says the students planted different species of plants that were native to Sangamon County almost 300 years ago.
"Now-a-days we're seeing a disinterest with a lot of children in the outdoors," Hidden said. "I think it's a really great way to bring a cool educational aspect to nature and what they are doing in the classroom."
According to Hidden, creating a habitat with native plant species will help attract wildlife, helping the area thrive for years to come.
"People have heard about monarchs and bee populations declining, so if we can do more things like this, we're creating a good learning experience for children and putting good habitat back on the ground for wildlife," Hidden said.
Hidden says people can do their by planting native species of plants in their own yards.
"It's a legacy thing," Hidden said. "These children won't see it in its glory, but the kids coming up behind them will really see this prairie develop over the next couple of years."