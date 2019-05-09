CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Shaping minds and building character are themes during National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Even though all teachers deserve to be recognized, students at Glenwood Middle School couldn't talk enough how much their seventh grade language arts teacher has influenced them both academically and personally.
Eighth grader Jaymeson Barham says what makes a great teacher is involving all students and creating a positive environment. And one of her teachers does just that.
"She's helped me with so many things school-wise, but she's also taught me how to be a good friend," Barham said.
Kira Scherschel has been teaching middle school students for the past 15 years.
"I love to see them learn," Scherschel said. "I love to see the light bulb go off like most teachers do."
According to Scherschel, she loves teaching not only academics, but confidence.
"If I can teach them to try something new or look to your future, even if I can touch them personally, in some way, I think that's a win," Scherschel said.
She says it is all about making every kid feel like they are somebody.
"I have a quote on my door that says, make everybody feel like they are somebody, and to hear them doing that in return just drives my passion even more," Scherschel said.
Another one of her students, Jack Schroeder, says every morning, Mrs. Scherschel has a speaker and plays music. He says it gets everyone happy and excited for the day.
"I just want to tell her thank you, and to keep on doing what you're doing, because you make everyone very happy," Schroeder said.