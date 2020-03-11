SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Students at Southeast High School want the name of their school to be changed. They have started a petition to rename the school to, Barack Obama Southeast High School.
So far, the petition on change.org has over 350 signatures.
The petition says that naming the school after him would honor his political career that started in our backyard.
“Renaming Southeast High School to Barack Obama Southeast High School would also inspire political careers from the youth who have grown up with his policies in practice. It would show the youth who have grown up on the East side that you too can be president one day, that no dream is too far fetched,” the petition reads.
Changing the name wouldn’t change the school’s mascot or color. The petitioner just hopes to honor a “man who has advocated for us and show that anyone can truly do anything they set their mind too.”