U.S. (WAND) - New studies show social media may be bad for your health.
The findings revealed people who compared themselves to their Facebook friends were more aware of their physical ailments, like poor sleep, weight gain, and muscle pain.
It notes research showing an increase in teen depression with technology use. It also points to its own research that shows improvements in well-being from interacting with close friends online.
While the downsides of social media use may be prevalent, social media has also many other good effects such as: connecting with friends and family, sharing pictures and exchanging ideas