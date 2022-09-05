DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois doctors are urging patients to get enough sleep after a recent study linked good sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular problems.
A French study looked at patient sleep scores, how those scores changed over time and the number of cardio-related issues those patients had. Researchers found nine out of ten people did not get a good night's sleep, putting them at greater risk for heart attack or stroke.
That's why doctors with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are pushing for patients to get a full night's sleep as much as possible.
"We try to give them an organized way of slowing down before bedtime, improving their sleep quality," said sleep specialist Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu. "Many patients, without realizing it, are worsening their sleep disorder by using computerized equipment which includes TV and cell phones."
But patients shouldn't just avoid blue light from technology. Dr. Prabhu said anyone struggling with insomnia should also avoid excessive naps and caffeine throughout their day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.