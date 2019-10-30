(WAND) – Fetal exposure to a common pain reliever may have harmful effects on the child later in life, according to a new study from Johns Hopkins University.
Researchers studied the cord blood of nearly a thousand mother and child pairs to determine their exposure to acetaminophen.
They found children exposed to higher levels of the drug while in the womb were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD or Autism than those with the least amount of those exposed.
By the time the child was 8 to 9 years old about 25 percent of them had been diagnosed with ADHD and 6.6 percent were diagnosed with Autism.
Scientists do say more research is needed on the study.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration urges careful consideration before using any pain-relieving medication during pregnancy.
More information can be found by click here.