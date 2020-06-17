(NBC/WAND) - A new study shows Americans are the unhappiest they have been in 50 years.
The COVID Response Tracking Study conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago shows just 14 percent of American adults say they are very happy.
That is down from 31 percent who said they were very happy in 2018.
50 percent of people said they have felt isolated in recent weeks.
The survey was conducted in late May.
Findings from the new poll about life in the pandemic included:
- The public is less optimistic today about the standard of living improving in the next generation than it has been in the past 25 years. 42 percent of Americans believe that when their children reach their age, their standard of living will be better.
- Americans are less likely to report some types of emotional and psychological stress reactions following the COVID-19 outbreak. More people have reported losing their temper or wanting to get drunk.
- About twice as many Americans report being lonely today than in 2018. Americans also are twice as likely to say they sometimes or often have felt a lack of companionship than in 2018.
The survey of 2,279 adults was conducted May 21-29 with funding from the National Science Foundation.
