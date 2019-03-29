(WAND) - A new study found women who drink at least a bottle of wine a week face the cancer risk equivalent to smoking ten cigarettes.
Researchers in the U.K. were comparing levels of alcohol consumption between men and women to low levels of smoking.
The study found the risk was higher for women than men.
The absolute lifetime cancers risk for non-smokers in men was 1 percent while for women it was 1.4 percent.
Drinking one bottle of wine per week was about five cigarettes for men and for women was about ten in terms of a cancer risk equivalent.
The study found the driving cancer risk for women due moderate levels of alcohol consumption was breast cancer.
Certain cancers, such as esophagus, liver and breast cancer, have been directly linked to alcohol.