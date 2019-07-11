DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Heartland Alliance listed eleven central Illinois counties under a quality of life watch or warning.
The statewide survey factored in statistics on poverty, unemployment, teen births and high school graduation rates.
Champaign, Christian, Coles, Edgar, Iroquois, Macon, Morgan and Vermilion counties are all under the watch label.
Ford and Cass counties are under the organization's "warning" label.
Decatur councilman David Horn has made poverty and quality of life issues a calling card during his time in office. While his focus is on Decatur, he says there are common themes that can help every community.
"For any city that is going to have a renaissance, it's going to take three things," he said. "It's going to take good paying jobs. It's going to take a skilled labor force. It's going to take housing."
