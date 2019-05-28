URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A new study shows children in eastern Illinois are more likely to face hunger than the overall population across the country.
The Eastern Illinois Foodbank announced the release of Map the Meal Gap 2019, the latest report by Feeding America on food insecurity and the cost of food.
Map the Meal Gap 2019 shows food insecurity exists in every county in Eastern Illinois Foodbank's service area.
It also shows that children are more likely to be food insecure, with the child food insecurity rate at 16.5%. That is compared to 10.9% for the overall population for eastern Illinois.
"There isn't a single state or county in America free from child hunger, and it is within our collective power to change that and ensure that today's children are tomorrow's leaders," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, chief executive officer of Feeding America. "The Feeding America nationwide network of food banks is investing in our nation's future by helping to provide over 146 million meals to children every year. Still, Map the Meal Gap highlights that more must be done. Together food banks, corporations, policymakers, donors, volunteers and advocates can solve hunger."
"I encourage everyone to visit the website, map.feedingamerica.org to find out what hunger looks like in their community and get involved to be part of the solution," Babineaux-Fontenot continued. "One way is to tell Congress to invest in kids during Child Nutrition Reauthorization legislation and increase access to food for kids during the summer. Your voice matters and we can make a difference."
Map the Meal Gap 2019 uses data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and food price data and analysis provided by Nielsen.
A summary of the findings, an interactive map of the United States and the full report can be viewed by clicking HERE.