DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Before hitting the road AAA is reminding drivers to avoid driving distracted.
According to a new study, drivers are using cruise control for too long and it’s making drivers more disengaged.
Drivers with more experience and comfort using advanced driver assistance systems, like cruise control and lane-keeping assist were nearly twice as likely to engage in distracted driving while using the systems. Drivers familiar with ADAS, were seen texting or adjusting the road more frequently.
“You must always remain an active and engaged driver. You never know what can happen suddenly while you’re driving,” said Molly Hart with AAA.
AAA wants to remind drivers that technology always has the potential to fail.