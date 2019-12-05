DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville will be the most affordable rental market in the country next year, a new study shows.
Residents have 81 percent of their salary leftover after rent. The national average is 60 percent.
Five other Illinois cities and metro areas were also on the list.
RefiGuide.org released a study on the Most Affordable Rental Markets in America for 2020 after analyzing 400 cities using the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on median annual wages and rental value data from real estate marketplace Zillow.
Here are key findings from Illinois:
•Danville: Median rent value is $564 per month, median full-time wage is $35,590 per year.
•Bloomington: Took the No. 2 spot with the median rent of $731 per month accounting for 21.6% of income.
•Springfield: Came in at No. 6 (74.9% of income left over)
Carbondale-Marion: No. 7 (74.4% left over).
• Peoria and Decatur: 13th and 17th, respectively.