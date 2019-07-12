(WAND) – A new study says drinking just a small glass of a sugary drink such as fruit juice or soda can increase you rise of cancer by 18 to 22 percent.
More than 100,000 adults were included in the survey.
Another recent study linked sugary drinks to greater risk of premature death.
The study showed about 100 ml a day, about a third of a typical can of soda, can cause an 18 percent increase in overall cancer risk and a 22 percent increase in breast cancer risk.
Researchers said sugar seemed to be the main driver of the link. They explained sugary drinks can cause obesity and weight gain, and obesity in itself is a risk factor for cancer.
Additives could also play a role. 4-methylimidazole is found in drinks that contain caramel coloring. It could contribute to cancer formation, experts say.
The research found no link between diet beverages and cancer.
However, a different study found drinking two or more artificially sweetened drinks a day is linked to an increase of clot-based strokes, early death in women over 50, and heart attacks.
Experts said it is important for people to understand all current sweeteners on the market have been through safety testing before being deemed acceptable for human consumption.