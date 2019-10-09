(WAND) – Cooking at home may lower your risk of being exposed to dangerous chemicals linked to cancer.
Researchers studied the diets and blood samples from over 10,000 people. Those who prepared their meals at home the most had lower levels of PFA chemicals in their system.
The chemicals are commonly found in take-out and fast food packaging. The study linked certain food packaging, especially grease-resistant boxes, wrappers and bags used for pizzas, burgers and popcorn area major source of exposure to toxins for people.
They have been linked with numerous health effects, including cancer, thyroid, decreased fertility and low birth weight.
The research was released by the Silent Spring Institute. They are a research organization focused on chemical exposures and women's health.
“This is the first study to observe a link between different sources of food and PFAS exposures in the U.S. population,” says co-author Laurel Schaider, PhD, an environmental chemist at Silent Spring. “Our results suggest migration of PFAS chemicals from food packaging into food can be an important source of exposure to these chemicals.”