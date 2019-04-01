CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A recent study showed families spend about half of their evening meal time distracted by electronics, toys and tasks.
That study way done by University of Illinois alumna Jaclyn Saltzman, who conducted the research while earning a doctorate in family studies.
The study did show fathers' presence at meals may have a positive impact and cut down on the amount of time young children are distracted and increasing mothers' responsiveness to children's eating behaviors.
The study examined 109 families' dinnertime routines and the effects that fathers' presence and various types of distractions had on mothers' interactions with their preschool children.
"Our findings suggest that fathers play an important role in interacting with and engaging children at the table," said lead author Jaclyn Saltzman, who completed the research while earning a doctorate in family studies at the U. of I. "When dads are present for meals, young children spend significantly less time playing with toys and other objects. Likewise, moms spend more time engaging in responsive eating behaviors, such as encouraging preschoolers to eat healthy foods and allowing them to decide whether and how much to eat."
Families were video recorded while they ate their evening meal at home, and the researchers watched the videos and coded the amount of time each family member was distracted by various things.
Families' mealtimes lasted about 17 minutes on average.
Fathers were significantly more likely than mothers to use technology during the meal or to leave the table.
Young children, who ranged in age from 18-24 months at the time of the study, spent about 4% of their time playing with toys and other objects, and nearly as much time, about 3%, watching TV or distracted by other technology during the meal.
Fathers were not present at 35 families' meals. If their fathers were absent, young children spent significantly more time playing with objects than did children whose fathers were present.