The Horace Mann Education Corporation did a survey on Illinios Educators. They found that 27% of Illinois educators are considering leaving the profession after the hard year the pandemic has handed them.
"Shocked, I think is the only word I can use", said Tyson Sanders, Vice President of Horace Mann.
"It's a very fulfilling and rewarding profession, ,and the fact that more than a quarter are considering doing something else means we have a really big problem that needs to be addressed", Sanders said. He says this profession was already lacking in teachers and this is another blow.
"The teaching profession is already at a shortage and it's been like that for over a decade".
Many factors go into making it a hard year for educators. With guidelines changing so often, they say it is hard to keep up with different platforms and which students are virtual and which are not.
"It's a combination of there are kids in the classroom, some teachers are being asked to teach virtually, which generally has never been done before, and there are teachers being asked to do both at the same time", Sanders said. He says although it could leave a negative impact on schools in the future, he is hopeful that people will rally together for teachers.
"My hope would be that as COVID-19 pandemic has passed that it can get more normal for educators and teachers so some of that anxiety and pressure is relieved", Sanders said. The problems were there, Sanders said, but this pandemic exposed them even more.
"The pandemic has just merely shown a light on a bigger problem that the education profession has."
When asked how the pandemic has affected her work this year, one teacher who works at Parsons Elementary in Decatur, Kylie Hale, said this:
"Being a teacher in a global pandemic is something that I never thought that I would have to do in my teaching career. The time spent planning lessons and creating the resources needed to implement these lessons successfully has doubled (compared to a normal school year). But, despite these trials, the thing I see the most when I look at educators is the grit and tenacity that they possess. I see district colleges who have solved problems creatively by collaborating. I witness my students show up eager to learn, hear them ask higher-level questions, and see them continually try their best. We even occasionally have dance breaks! So, even though this year is more different than I could have imagined it being-- I still wouldn’t choose to be in any other profession, and I wouldn’t choose to be anywhere else. I love my Parsons Family!"
